Tristen Gressett treated the judges to a unique audition on Sunday’s “American Idol“.

The one-man band kicked off his performance with his own rendition of “Piano Man” by Billy Joel.

After telling the 17-year-old that the song had too many gimmicks, the judges asked him to give his audition another go.

The talented teenager decided to prove himself with a more pared-back performance of “Colors” by Black Pumas.

“You got some real substance,” said Lionel Richie.

“All you need to do is play and sing… Make it about the music first,” added Luke Bryan.

Following yeses from all three judges, Gressett will now progress to the next round of “American Idol” season 20.