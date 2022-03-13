Dakota Hayden’s love of music has been with him since he was a child.

“I grew up watching Alan Jackson and George Strait. They show so much emotion in the songs they write and sing, and I wanted to be a a part of that,” Hayden told 44News of Indiana.

Hayden, 17, headed to “American Idol” to achieve his dream: performing “When It Rains It Pours” by Luke Combs.

READ MORE: Singer Candace Baker Dazzles ‘American Idol’ Judges With Stunning Whitney Houston Cover

Judge Luke Bryan stopped him part of the way, encouraging him to just sing and not play the guitar at the same time.

“Wow,” Katy Perry exclaimed.

“We found somebody here,” Lionel Richie agreed. “You are pure country, believable as heck.”

“I think you are in the right place, thank you for driving your butt down from Fordsville, Kentucky,” Bryan praised. “I think you are really going to snip the top 10.

It was no surprise when all three judges sent Hayden through to Hollywood Week.

READ MORE: Christian Guardino Has The ‘American Idol’ Judges On Their Feet After Jaw-Dropping Performance

“I definitely didn’t expect to be where I am now, like auditioning for ‘American Idol’ and everything. I was really shy as a kid singing, and over the years I’ve kinda outgrew that, and now I have enough confidence to sing in front of hundreds of people. Music is my life, and I can’t wait to pursue it for the rest of my life,” Hayden told the channel.