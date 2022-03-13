Click to share this via email

TikTok star Abigail Brooks has moved onto a bigger stage.

After going viral for singing into a broom on the social media platform, Brooks told the judges how she plans to model her career after Barbra Streisand.

“I predict she wins Disney Night,” Luke Bryan exclaimed after her performance.

“When you started I got chills,” Perry said.

“You got some qualities that only belong to you,” Lionel Richie continued. “And that’s the part I’m in love with.”

“I can’t wait to call Barbra and tell her about you,” Richie added, causing Brooks to keel over.

ABIGAIL BROOKS. Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

All three judges gave Brooks a yes, sending her through to Hollywood Week.

Brooks has previously been awarded the Bobby G Award for Outstanding Actress in 2019 and has made a name for herself on TikTok for her impressive vocals.