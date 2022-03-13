Click to share this via email

Two “American Idol” contestants are bringing life to the show, a stark contrast to their day jobs.

Emily Faith and Donavan Diaz, two participants in season 20 of “American Idol”, are funeral workers.

Emily Faith — Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

Faith, 20, is a singer-songwriter who has performed the U.S. national anthem at Oklahoma City Thunder games and opened for Newboys, according to Sportskeeda. When she isn’t churning out music, Faith is working at her family-owned funeral home Life Church Broadway and Britton.

Diaz, also 20, owns a fashion and beauty website that sells clothes, wallets and accessories. Much like Faith, Diaz also has regular brushes with death. He works as funeral director and embalmer at Bartley Funeral Home.

Donavan Diaz — Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

Watch the new season of “American Idol” to see how the contestants fared.