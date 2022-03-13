Ray Romano’s Critics’ Choice Awards speech featured a great dirty joke.

The actor was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, thanks to his role in “Made for Love”.

Although he didn’t win, Romano took the time to say some “thank-yous” while presenting a different award.

"Now, I wanna say 'I love you' to my wife."

“So I want to say right now, I love you to my wife, who is here,” he said. “Thank you for letting me do that. Like most guys, I don’t say it enough. It’s much easier during sex… or acceptance speeches.”

Romano added, “I’m glad I said it because I don’t think either one of those is going to happen tonight.”

The standup comedian has been married to wife Anna since 1987; the couple share four kids.