Melanie Lynskey accepts the Best Actress in a Drama Series award for "Yellowjackets" onstage during the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Melanie Lynskey was honoured for her role in Prime Video’s “Yellowjackets” at Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards.

Lynskey plays Shauna in the series, which follows a high school girl soccer team whose plane crashes deep in the Canadian wilderness.

As she picked up her best actress in a drama series award, the New Zealand-born actress shared: “I’m gonna be really bad at this speech. There’s so many amazing women in this category. I can’t believe it. I can’t believe I’m mentioned alongside you.”

READ MORE: Jason Ritter Helps Wife Melanie Lynskey Clap Back At Body-Shaming Trolls: ‘Skinny Does Not Always Equal Healthy’

And what a perfect speech! Honestly we need to be giving more awards to Melanie Lynskey so we can get more of this pic.twitter.com/ka54hoO83W — Cameron Scheetz (@cameronscheetz) March 14, 2022

Lynskey gave a shoutout to the drama’s “beautiful cast,” insisting they’re “the most talented group of people I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with.”

“Sophie Nélisse, you did about 70 per cent of the work for me playing young Shauna. You’re a miracle and I love you. You’re all amazing,” she gushed of her co-star. “All my wonderful friends who I got to work alongside, thank you.”

READ MORE: Melanie Lynskey’s ‘Yellowjackets’ Co-Stars Rallied To Her Support When She Was Body-Shamed On Set

Lynskey then thanked the show’s creators for giving her “this opportunity” and letting her be “exactly as I am [and] not asking me to change anything or do anything different,” as well as thanking her agent, Rhonda Price.

She also gave a very special mention to her daughter and her husband, Jason Ritter, whom she gushed was the “love of my life” and “the greatest support.”

I am sorry to do this and she will be embarrassed that I did this but my GOODNESS what an absolyute beaut my wife is!!! ok I’m sorry but I mean LOOK at this human being who is also the best person I know Ok sorry again goodnight that’s enough from me but also 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/dKX8Mgrt9Y — Jason Ritter 🦋 (@JasonRitter) March 14, 2022

Lynskey didn’t forget one person who has been a huge help with her “Yellowjackets” journey.

She shared, “The most important person I think I have to thank before I finish is my nanny, Sally. I love her.

“She’s an absolute angel. She’s with my child and my child is safe and taken care of and she allows me to go and do my work. Thank you, Sally. I love you so much.”

Tonight was very overwhelming!! I forgot to thank THE CRITICS. As a person who obsessively reads film & tv writing and is literally starstruck by the people who are great at it, I’m very embarrassed that I forgot but I was LOSING IT. Thank you CCA. This means the world to me ❤️❤️ — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) March 14, 2022

Actor and host Dave Karger was among those congratulating the actress on social media, posting: