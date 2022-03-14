Click to share this via email

Fans of Betty White expected better.

At the BAFTAs on Sunday night, an “In Memoriam” tribute honoured the many talented film and television stars who passed away over the last year, but some people were upset at one name left out.

While luminaries like Peter Bogdanovich and Sidney Poitier were honoured in the montage, “Golden Girls” star Betty White was nowhere to be seen.

White passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, just weeks before her 100th birthday.

Viewers expressed their anger on Twitter about the oversight.

#BAFTAs #BAFTA2022 #BAFTA how come Betty White wasnt mentioned in Memoriam she died on 31st December 2021, that's terrible. — Roxy Cram (@RoxieC) March 13, 2022

How dare they leave Betty White out of the in memoriam real #BAFTAs — Surviving2022 – We Stand with Ukraine (@Survivinthe20s) March 13, 2022

Erm, did the @BAFTA miss Betty White out of the memorial part,or did I miss her? 🤔 — Erin (@EzzLou) March 13, 2022

Another actress missing from the “In Memoriam” segment was “Peaky Blinders” star Helen McCrory, though both appear on the BAFTA website’s “In Memory Of…” section.