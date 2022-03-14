Prince Harry is ready for this year’s Invictus Games.

The Games will take place in The Hague, Netherlands, April 16-22. Ahead of the event, Harry was taught some Dutch phrases by Jelle van der Steen, Wouter Bakker, Fenna Geugjes, and Alina Zoet in a new Instagram clip.

The Duke of Sussex, who launched the Games back in 2014, even got kitted out completely in orange to celebrate the occasion.

After learning how to say things like Stroopwafel and “Good afternoon, you’ve done a great job” with members of the Netherlands team, Harry then got out his bright orange hat, matching sunglasses, and unzipped his jacket to reveal his entirely orange ensemble.

The Invictus Games The Hague was originally due to take place in 2020 but has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 will take place in Germany next year.

💛🖤| Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is getting ready for the Netherlands with some Dutch lessons. We look forward to giving him a warm welcome in #TheHague. As we all prepare for The Games, our thoughts are with Team Ukraine, as well as their friends & family. #InvictusGames pic.twitter.com/HD7kRr3ZX7 — Invictus Games The Hague 2020 (@InvictusGamesNL) March 12, 2022

Despite the Instagram clip being light-hearted, Harry also showed his support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country last month.

His message read, “As we all prepare for the Games, our thoughts are with Team Ukraine, as well as their friends and family.

“We know many of them are directly involved in the conflict, and as the news first broke, the Invictus Games Foundation offered support. The team members, competitors, and management all chose to stay.”