Sarah Snook was notably absent from the festivities at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, and according to her “Succession” co-stars, it’s because she tested positive for COVID-19.

Snook won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, but was not at the event to accept the honour. Speaking to reporters backstage in the press room, her castmate, Kieran Culkin, shared the reason she was forced to miss the event.

“She tested positive for COVID this morning,” Culkin shared. “She’s OK. She’s stuck in a really nice hotel room with her husband who also has it. They are both feeling fine.”

Culkin jokingly added, “I think it’s OK. She just won an award, she’s fine.”

News of Snook testing positive for COVID-19 comes one day after she was in attendance at the 74th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

Snook herself has not yet commented on missing the ceremony on Sunday.

As for “Succession”, the show had a big night at this year’s Critics Choice Awards. Culkin took home the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and the show walked away with one of the night’s biggest awards for TV, Best Drama Series.

