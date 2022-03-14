Joshua Jackson and wife Jodie Turner-Smith stepped out for a stylish date night at the 27th Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

However, the “Dr. Death” star was solo when he spoke with ET’s Lauren Zima, and explained that for his wife, going out to the star-studded gala was something of a “work holiday” for Turner-Smith.

“This is just a normal Sunday for her,” Jackson said of his super stylish ladylove.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2019, did get a chance to spend some quality time on the carpet — but would have been joined by their little girl, Janie, if she’d had her way.

The couple’s adorable daughter will soon be turning 2, and Jackson said she’s definitely already talking up a storm.

“Oh yeah, she’s talking! So when we were leaving to come down here today, she was like, ‘I come work? I come too? I come too,'” Jackson said with a laugh.

So does that mean the couple have a potential actress on their hands, following in her parents’ footsteps? According to Jackson, he thinks his little girl is destined for something even bigger.

“[Being an] actress is gonna be too small for her” Jackson shared. “She’s gonna rule the world.”

As for the potentially big night ahead for him, Jackson said he doesn’t have a speech prepared in the event that he takes home the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for TV, for his role in “Dr. Death”.

“Honestly, as I was on the way over, I was like, ‘That might have been an oversight. That might have been like too Canadian modest. Like, ‘Oh, I’m not gonna win this thing, I don’t have to prepare anything,'” Jackson admitted. “I’m now gonna be in anxiety for the next two hours.”

Although, if he does win, Jackson said he basically just has to remember to thank Turner-Smith, and he’ll be good. “As long as I get the wife, I feel like everything else I can paper over,” Jackson said.

