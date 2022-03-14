Click to share this via email

Pete Davidson is taking a trip literally out of this world.

On Monday, Blue Origin announced the star of Global’s “Saturday Night Live” will be taking a flight up into space on March 23.

Davidson will be joined on the flight by investor Marty Allen, SpaceKids Global founder Sharon Hagle, her husband Marc Hagle, University of North Carolina teacher Jim Kitchen and Commercial Space Technologies president Dr. George Nield.

Blue Origin’s NS-20 flight is scheduled to launch March 23 at 8:30 a.m. CDT.

Each of the crew members on the flight will carry with them a postcard on behalf of Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, whose Postcards to Space program gives students access to space on Blue Origin’s rockets to inspire younger generations to pursue careers in STEM.

Davidson is following in the footsteps of previous celebrities who have taken Blue Origin flights into space, including William Shatner and Michael Strahan.

People reported earlier this month that the comedian had been in discussions to fly aboard one of Blue Origin’s rockets.