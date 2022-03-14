Click to share this via email

The eventful new trailer for “The Kardashians” is here.

The famous family return to our TV screens in the recently released teaser, with Kim telling the camera: “I’ve been in this game long enough to know that you just have to be yourself.”

They don’t seem to shy away from any of the stories that have been hitting headlines, with Khloe talking to Tristan Thompson seemingly amid the paternity drama, telling him: “Trust takes time.”

It was revealed earlier this year that Thompson had fathered Maralee Nichols’ child. He shares three-year-old daughter True with Khloe.

Kourtney reveals that she and fiancé Travis Barker want to have a baby together.

Talk then turns to the Pete Davidson and Kim romance, with Kris Jenner admitting: “This is a relationship that I don’t think anybody saw coming!”

No doubt the Skims founder will reveal all in the upcoming series, as well as discuss the drama surrounding her split from Kanye West.

“The Kardashians” is coming to Disney+ on April 14, with new episodes streaming every Thursday.