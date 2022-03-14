Click to share this via email

Could Morbius and Spider-Man get an on-screen clash? Jared Leto hopes so!

The 50-year-old “Morbius” star caught up with ET’s Lauren Zima at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday where he discussed his upcoming anti-hero role.

“I think it’s a different take on the Marvel Universe, and it’s a brand new character, so I’m super excited to share that with audiences,” he told ET of his role as biochemist-turns-vampire Michael Morbius.

In the comics, Morbius served as a villain and antagonist for Spider-Man, so is there a chance that fans could see him and “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland on the big screen together?

“I would love to get in the ring with Spider-Man,” Leto gushed. “I think Tom Holland is amazing, and we’d make quite a dynamic duo.”

But when asked if that meant he and Holland, 25, had already filmed something together, Leto insisted, “I’m manifesting.”

Morbius, which also stars Michael Keaton, Matt Smith, and Adria Arjona, hits theaters April 1.

