Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Watching your kids grow up isn’t always easy for a mother.

On Sunday, Britney Spears shared an Instagram post in which she got candid about the bittersweet feeling of seeing her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, get older.

READ MORE: Britney Spears To Reveal All In Tell-All Book

In the post, Spears starts off referring to her dog Sawyer: “My baby is getting bigger.”

She then adds, “I will just say it just like when my boys got bigger … IT LITERALLY SUCKS.”

Writing more about her two sons, Spears continued, “They dont need me anymore … I’ve cried oceans 🌊 for my boys and I’m not lying !!!! Hopefully one day I can show recent pics of us but in the meantime, I respect their wishes 🤷🏼‍♀️😂💋 !!!!”

Spears has previously talked about her sons’ desire to keep out of the spotlight on Instagram.

“I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men 🤷🏼‍♀️😂🥺 !!!” she wrote in a post in September.

The two boys have occasionally made appearances on social media, including in a post by Movision Entertainment CEO Eddie Morales.

READ MORE: Sam Asghari Celebrates ‘Lioness’ Britney Spears On International Women’s Day

Spears has previously bemoaned her sons growing up, posting in October: