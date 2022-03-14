Click to share this via email

Iris Apatow doesn’t have to worry about her parents not liking her new beau.

Iris is dating Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson’s 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson, of whom her mom Leslie Mann and dad Judd Apatow are huge fans.

E! News asked the 19-year-old whether her famous parents approved of the romance, to which she replied, “Yes, of course.”

She even said her mom would “chaperone a date with me and Ryder because I know she loves him.”

The young lovebirds made their romance Instagram official on Valentine’s Day with an adorable post.

Iris gushed, “My whole family loves him, including my sister [actress Maude Apatow] loves him. She’s the first person to be like, ‘He’s the best.'”

Iris, Leslie and Judd have been busy promoting their new film “The Bubble”, with them also being asked about Maude’s appearance as Lexi Howard in “Euphoria”.

“Oh my gosh, we’re so proud,” Leslie gushed. “It’s very, very exciting.”

“We get scared of ‘Euphoria’,” Judd joked during his interview. “We’re parents, so sometimes we would watch them months apart because we would have to prepare,” laughing that they’d have to see a therapist.

“We didn’t watch them ever with Maude,” he insisted. “That’s not something she wants to go through.”