Sam Finelli had the “American Idol” judges in tears on Sunday’s show.

The 28-year-old singer from Peachtree Corners, Georgia, explained in the VT that he has autism and that he was “always different as a kid.”

“It was lonely growing up, but music was like my best friend.”

“I kind of shy away from singing with people,” he said. “Right now, I sing in my bedroom. Right now, I sing in my basement. Right now, I sing in my shower. I’m afraid I’m not good enough… I wanted to give it a shot,” he added in the emotional clip.

Finelli then belted out a stunning version of “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves, getting a standing ovation from Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

“I want you to know right now we are so proud of you,” Richie insisted. “Sam, you were born enough… You understand me? You are enough,” adding that Perry would have to take over because he was getting too emotional.

Perry told Finelli he “picked the perfect song.”

“There’s always been a rainbow hanging over your head,” she shared. “All that you have to do is let go of all that fear and that negativity and always sing from your heart. That’s all you have to do. And that’s exactly what you did just then.”

“I love an experience,” Bryan told Finelli, adding that his performance was just that. “Thank you for being here.”

The trio then got Finelli’s mom in to hear his incredible news — he got three yeses and was going to Hollywood.

According to the Daily Mail, Perry then said she might have to go and “ugly cry” in the bathroom.