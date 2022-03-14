Get an extended glimpse at TV’s next big reboot.

On Monday, Showtime debuted a 5-minute preview of the series premiere of “The Man Who Fell to Earth”, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris.

The preview, which shows off the first five minutes of the series, opens with Ejiofor giving a keynote lecture in a huge auditorium, talking about his experience as a refugee from space over images of the cosmos and more.

In the series, Ejiofor plays a mysterious alien character who has arrived on Earth in time for a massive turning point in human evolution, forcing him to confront his own past while determining humanity’s future.

The series is based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name, which was previously adapted into a Nicolas Roeg film starring David Bowie. In the new series, actor Bill Nighy plays an older version of the same character originally played by Bowie in the film.

Jimmi Simpson, Clarke Peters, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro and Annelle Olaleye also star.

“The Man Who Fell to Earth” premieres April 24.