Dolly Parton is bowing out of her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination.

The country icon shared her decision on social media on March 14.

“Dolly here! Even though I’m extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” she wrote.

She continued, “I really do not want votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

The nomination was Parton’s first to the Rock Hall of Fame. She was nominated along with Beck, Devo, Kate Bush, Eminem, Rage Against the Machine, Carly Simon, and others.

“I do hope the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and will be willing to consider me again–if I’m ever worthy,” said the singer-songwriter. “This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”

In fact, her husband Carl Dean is apparently a “rock ‘n’ roll freak” and always “encouraged [her] to do one.”

Parton responded to the honour in an interview with Billboard when it was first announced.

“I was absolutely floored when I heard that. I’ve never thought of myself as being rock and roll in any sense of the word — but I guess they judge it on the music and the influence certain songs have had, and I guess I’ve had songs with other people in that realm,” she said at the time. “I’m not expecting that I’ll get in. But if I do, I’ll immediately, next year, have to put out a great rock and roll album — which I’ve wanted to do for years, like a Linda Ronstadt or Heart kind of thing.”

While the singer is not explicitly a rock artist, other country stars like Chet Atkins, Johnny Cash, and Jimmie Rodgers have been inducted.

This isn’t the first time Parton has turned down an honour or award.

She previously turned down a bill that would have built a statue of her on the grounds of the state Capitol of Tennessee.

She also revealed in an NBC interview that she declined the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice: the first time when her husband came down with something, and the second time due to travel restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.