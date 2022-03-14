Could there be another “Full House” revival in our future?

On Monday, the cast of the classic sitcom, Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber and Scott Weinger, reunited on the “Today” show and were asked about another reboot.

“There’s a lot of moms bringing their little girls — it’s such a wonderful full circle moment to see these moms who were like, ‘I grew up with you guys, and now my daughters are growing up with you on ‘Fuller House,’” Barber said.

“Like, okay, we’ll do ‘Fullest House,’” Coulier joked.

When asked if the cast would actually be up for starring in a third series, Coulier added, “I think we would in a heartbeat.”

Missing from any reboot, though, would be comedian Bob Saget, who sadly passed in January.

“It would be hard, but I think Bob would want that,” Barber said of doing another reboot.

“I think that’s one of the greatest legacies that he’s going to leave, is that he gets to be America’s dad, and people get to take that memory away,” Bure said. “That will never go away.”

Coulier added, “It’s still hard to talk about it because he was such a huge part of our family, and he was the central figure that always brought us together.”

Weinger remembered Saget’s loving nature, which he would regularly express in person and in text messages.

“And always saying, ‘I love you,’” Weinger said. “I was scrolling through our texts and it was like, ‘I love you. I love you so much. I love you.’ He never missed a chance to say it.”