Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell got married in a lavish wedding celebration.

The actors officially became wife and husband on March 12, but they held “wedding weekend” festivities throughout.

Lourd’s “American Horror Story” colleague Leslie Grossman detailed the event in an Instagram Story on March 13.

“Billie and Austen’s wedding weekend is over, which is so sad ’cause it was the most fun,” she recalled as she held up a trophy. “But I won Best Dressed, and I may have bribed the judges. I may have done whatever I needed to do to get this trophy. But I got it.”

Leslie Grossman – Photo: Instagram/@lesliegrossman

A source told People that Lourd’s father rented out a block of hotel rooms in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for guests and secured a private pool party for them to enjoy.

Lourd and Rydell dated when they were younger but it wasn’t until they reunited in 2017 that things got serious. They were spotted together again in October of that year, when Rydell accompanied her on a family trip to Norway on the anniversary of her mother’s death. Her mother was iconic “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher.

They announced their engagement in June 2020 with an adorable Instagram post.

“💍💍 She said YES!! (Actually she said ‘Duhhh’) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!? 💗🤪🎉🎰💥🍾,” he wrote at the time.

They welcomed their first son Kingston Fisher in September 2020.