Everybody’s favourite blue hedgehog is back.

Paramount Pictures dropped the brand new trailer for “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” Monday, with Jim Carrey returning as Dr. Ivo Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, and more familiar faces starring in the sequel.

READ MORE: Sonic Meets His Match In ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Trailer

A synopsis for the flick reads, “After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero.

“His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles [voiced by Idris Elba], in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations.

“Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails [voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey], and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

WE UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT.

NEW POSTER FOR #SONICMOVIE2! pic.twitter.com/kXMWpjQ8LW — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) March 14, 2022

READ MORE: Lucky Crew Member On ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Receives A New Car Thanks To Jim Carrey

Fans will have the opportunity to see the upcoming flick on Wednesday, April 6, prior to the film’s opening on Friday, April 8.

For more information click here.