Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Monaco's Prince Albert II, his wife Princess Charlene, their twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

Princess Charlene has returned to Monaco and just in time to celebrate Prince Albert’s 64th birthday.

After a long 6 month stay in South Africa following an infection, Princess Charlene was sent to a Swiss clinic with a “state of profound general fatigue” back in November.

On Saturday, Charlene returned to the principality and home to her twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, 7.

READ MORE: Prince Albert Gives Health Update On Princess Charlene: She Is ‘Doing Much Better’

“The next few weeks should allow for Princess Charlene to further strengthen her health, before gradually resuming her official duties and commitments,” the palace said, adding she needs “calm and serenity.”

The Monegasque royal was back as her husband celebrated his birthday on March 14.

READ MORE: Princess Charlene Continues To Recover, Misses Out On More Royal Celebrations In Monaco

Albert and Charlene marked their 10th anniversary last July but with the Olympic swimmer in South Africa, they celebrated apart.

Charlene’s absence caused speculation that the couple were not seeing eye to eye, however, those rumours were denied.