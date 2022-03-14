Avril Lavigne’s past love life helped inspire her new album Love Sux.

“I’ve lived, I know what to expect and love puts us through crazy things. And I was able to go into this album just getting out of a breakup and wrote about it,” Lavigne told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne Talks Writing Kelly Clarkson’s Hit ‘Breakaway’: ‘She Did An Incredible Job With It’

“I sit down with the guys in the studio, I’m like, ‘Here’s where I’m at. I’m over love. I feel like it just knocked the wind out of me.’ And I’m like that serious telling them this, all deep and stuff. Right. Yeah. And then like, ‘NA, NA, NA, not another breakup, when I think of you I just want to throw up.’ Because I literally was like, ‘Oh, not another breakup.’ And I’ll say that, I’ll say something in real life and be like, ‘Oh my God, it’s a song,'” she explained.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Sends Avril Lavigne Fan Mail With A Beautiful Bouquet

Lavigne also dished on how proud and “stoked” her mom is of her.

“She’s like, ‘Oh, you’re on billboards right now.’ She’s like, ‘I just heard you on the radio. You’re number whatever on this countdown.’ She’s super proud of me and just always texting me like, ‘Oh, I saw you on the TV and stuff.’ And it feels good,” Lavinge said.

“We’re both amped. I’m amped to be back with music and doing my thing. This is me. This is what I do. I’ve been jumping up on stage, I guess I was probably five or something when I started singing on stage and started writing songs when I was 13, 14. I’ve been doing this my whole life.”

Love Sux is out now.