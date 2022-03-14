Click to share this via email

Maren Morris is roasting her own genetics.

The country star gave an adorable update on her 2-year-old son Hayes, who got his first pair of glasses.

“Hayes had to get glasses today and he looks so cute but I also feel awful that I passed my awful eyesight onto him. 🤓” she announced on Twitter.

Morris shared a sneak peek of her son’s new frames in an Instagram story.

“Hayes had to get glasses today and the entire household is now wearing fake frames (I have Lasik) to inspire him to keep them on,” she wrote. “It’s not working so far lol. 🤓 🤓 🤓”

The story featured an image of Morris in her own tortoiseshell shades while her son peeked out with his new glasses behind her.

The singer shares Hayes with her husband Ryan Herd.