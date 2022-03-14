Matthew Lawrence is reflecting on the positive influence Robin Williams had on his life.

During 90s con, Lawrence looked back at being a child actor and starring in “Mrs. Doubtfire”.

“He was the first adult who really let me in on his condition. Like, full-on let me in,” Lawrence said, as per People. “I mean, as bright as he was on camera — I would go visit him in his trailer to talk to him — it was painful for him. It’s really painful for him. He didn’t hide it. He talked to me about it.”

Lawrence recalled Williams telling him, “Don’t ever do drugs. Especially cocaine.”

“He was very serious. He was like, ‘You know when you come to my trailer and you see me like that?’ He’s like, ‘That’s the reason why. And now I’m fighting for the rest of my life because I spent 10 years doing something very stupid every day. Do not do it.’ I stayed away from it because of him,” he added.

Williams even helped Lawrence get the role since he was the “quiet one” during auditions but things changed when they did their screen test.

“He very secretly reached behind my back and pinched me so hard,” Lawrence said. “The studio started bawling and wept. I got the role because of that little moment over the other boy. It was all Robin Williams. ‘I know what I’m going to do to get this kid this job.’ Thank you, Rob.”