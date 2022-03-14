Click to share this via email

Ansel Elgort is ready to find out “what’s beneath the surface” of Tokyo.

Inspired by a real story, the “West Side Story” alum stars as American journalist Jake Adelstein who get to know “the neon-soaked underbelly” of Tokyo, including the yakuza.

However, “everything has consequences” as he quickly discovers, risking his life to write about the infamous criminal organization.

The HBO Max series also stars Ken Watanabe as a Japanese detective, Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf, Hideaki Ito, Show Kasamatsu and Tomohisa Yamashita.

The show comes from “Miami Vice” creator Michael Mann, who directed the first episode and is executive producer.

“Tokyo Vice” drops the first three episodes on April 7, followed with two more episodes every Thursday. The finale will air on April 28.