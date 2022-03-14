A judge in Florida ruled on Monday that sensitive photos taken of Bob Saget after his death will be permanently sealed and will not be shown to the public. On Jan. 9, the “Full House” star was found dead at his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. He was 65.

According to multiple reports, the injunction states that of the 147 photos taken at the scene of Saget’s death, 90 that depict his body and personal items, will be permanently sealed. The remaining 57 can be made public as well as body camera video from deputies taken outside the hotel room, and a redacted investigative report. Footage from inside the hotel room, however, would be protected.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the comedian’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, attended the virtual hearing and tearfully thanked Judge Vincent Chiu.

“Nothing that we’re going to do today obviously is going to take away the pain of your loss,” the judge reportedly told Saget’s family in court. “But the hope is that what we can do today by entering this injunction is to allow you a little bit of space and privacy to travel that.”

The injunction is in response to a lawsuit filed by Saget’s family last month. The lawsuit argued that the actor’s family would “suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress” if the Orange County Sheriff and Medical Examiner’s Office released the records “in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the Records for any other reason or purpose.”

At the time, the judge temporarily stopped the Orange County Sheriff and Medical Examiner’s Office from releasing or disseminating, either voluntarily or in response to any public records requests, any photographs, video recordings, audio recordings, statutorily protected autopsy information, and all other statutorily protected information related to Saget’s death, the death investigation, or his autopsy.

“While we are sensitive to the family’s concerns about the right to privacy, that must be balanced with our commitment to transparency, compliance with the law, and the public’s right to know,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told ET in a statement at the time.

According to the Orange County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, obtained by ET on Feb. 10, it states Saget suffered multiple skull fractures and abrasions to his scalp stemming from “an unwitnessed fall backwards” and striking “the posterior aspect of his head.”

