Evan Rachel Wood is sharing her experience ahead of the debut of her documentary “Phoenix Rising”.

Speaking with “Good Morning America”, Wood said “it was time to stop being silent” about her alleged abuse from ex-Marilyn Manson.

“So many survivors live in fear of judgment and retaliation, and mainly live with shame,” she said. “And I know, because I experienced it.”

Last year, Wood claimed that Manson, real name Brian Warner, abused her over their four year relationship and “essentially raped” her on set of a music video.

Manson has denied all claims.

Wood told “Good Morning America” that she was “too scared” to originally come forward.

“It was made very clear to me that there would be retaliation,” she said. “To expose a person in power who is as high profile as he is clearly is a huge undertaking.”

Wood also addressed Manson’s recent defamation suit against her and his statement that “his intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”

“From what I can tell, he’s alluding to the fact that this was maybe just kinky sex,” Wood said. “Brian and I did not have a BDSM relationship. We did not have kinky sex. This is not a sexual preference. That’s not what we’re talking about here.”

“I stand by everything I’ve said about the abuse allegations,” Wood added. “I don’t believe I’m legally allowed to comment on any of [Manson’s] allegations, but I am very confident I have the truth on my side.”

“Phoenix Rising” premieres on HBO on March 15.