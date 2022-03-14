Meghan Markle is thankful Simon Rex stood his moral ground.

While speaking with The Guardian, Rex recalled how a British tabloid offered to pay him $70,000 to say he slept with Meghan Markle, who he had starred alongside in an episode of “Cuts” in 2005.

“I was broke as f**k! I really needed the money. But I’ll be on food stamps before I do that,” Rex told the paper.

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Among Those Slamming West’s COVID-19 Policies: ‘The Pandemic Is Not Over’

Meghan caught wind of the attempt by the tabloid and sent him a thank you note which he has framed at his house.

“She said: ‘It’s nice to know there are still good people,'” he revealed.

This isn’t the first time the recent “Spirit Award” winner spoke of being approached to make up false stories about the Duchess of Sussex.

“Nothing happened. We never even kissed,” Rex said while on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in 2020.

“It was just, like, we hung out once in a very non-datey way. She was just someone I had met on a TV show and we got lunch. That was the extent of it.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s Attorney Slams Samantha Markle’s ‘Baseless And Absurd Lawsuit’ Over Oprah Winfrey Interview

Rex didn’t want to lie and hurt innocent people.

“I said no to a lot of money because I didn’t feel right lying and f**king up the royal f**king family,” he added.

The Duchess has previously spoken about the bullying from the British tabloids and how their relentless attacks were one reason she and Prince Harry decided to step away from royal duties.