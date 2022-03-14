Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating daughter Ruby on her birthday.

Curtis took the moment to mark Ruby’s 26th birthday to slam the “unjust” anti-trans legislation.

Ruby came out as transgender in 2020.

“I am proud and grateful to be the parent of a trans child and am sending support to all of the trans families across the US who are being targeted in this moment by conservative legislatures,” the “Everything Everywhere All At Once” actress wrote on Instagram.

“This country was founded on freedom. A profoundly simple idea that everyone living here should be free to dream and achieve what they want freely,” she continued.

“Whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to defy it to ensure Safety and Happiness. A profound idea. Safety and Happiness” Curtis added, bringing attention to the legislation would name parents felons with potential jail time for “providing gender-affirming care for THEIR OWN children.”

“As a proud parent of my trans daughter I VOW to use my freedom of speech and my right to vote to SUPPORT my child and ALL children trying to live FREELY as who they are. #ProtectTransKids thanks,” she concluded.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently compared gender-affirming care to “child abuse”.

Ruby thanked her mom for supporting her on Twitter.

“My mom has supported me all the way ever since i came out as trans,” she wrote. “I love her so much. there are allies everywhere for the trans community. you just need to look for them. and we will stand by your side for the long run.”