WWE icon Scott Hall has died after surgery complications. He was 63 years old.

Hall, better known as Razor Ramon, underwent hip surgery but was placed on life support following three heart attacks on Saturday.

Fellow wrestler Kevin Nash told TMZ that the family allowed his loved ones to say goodbye before taking him off life support.

READ MORE: WWE Star Big E Reveals He Broke His Neck During ‘Smackdown’ Match

“Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,” Nash wrote on Instagram. “My heart is broken and I’m so very f**king sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present.”

Hall got his start with the National Wrestling Alliance in 1984. He joined the WWE from 1992-1996 as Razor Ramon and then onward until 2020 under his own name. Hall, Nash and Hulk Hogan formed the New World Order.

READ MORE: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Returning To WWE For Wrestlemania 38

Despite the feud storyline with Triple H and Shawn Michaels, Nash couldn’t help but hug his real life friends during his “Curtain Call” on WWE. Hall then joined WCW.

He has been inducted into WWE Hall of Fame twice.

Hall is survived by his children Cody Taylor and Cassidy Lee.