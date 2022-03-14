Andrew Garfield’s love of “Cobra Kai” is well-known so when he got to meet the “Karate Kid” himself, Ralph Macchio, it was a heartwarming moment.

In a picture from the Critics Choice Awards, the “Spider-Man” star got to meet Macchio. Garfield clearly looks ecstatic with a huge grin on his face.

Last year, Garfield expressed his love for “Cobra Kai”, which stars “Karate Kid” OGs Macchio and William Zabka who reprised their roles for the Netflix series.

Upon showing Garfield the video messages from all the cast, he couldn’t stop laughing.

“Come on! Oh my God. No, I can’t handle it!” he said at the time. “You didn’t prepare me. I was like, ‘What are we doing?’ and then you do that, and you have William Zabka and Ralph Macchio and I’m like, ‘Oh no, they know I exist!'”

“It’s Christmas. It feels like Christmas in my body. My body feels like Christmas! Forget season 4 — that’s gonna keep me going for years,” he added. “Thank you. I’m very, very moved and touched by that. Gosh. Life can be okay sometimes. Life can be really nice.”