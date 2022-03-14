Amanda Bynes is opening up about the unwarranted criticism a director once gave her.

“The reason I don’t usually look great in paparazzi pictures is because I’m squinting in the sun,” Bynes captioned an Instagram video. “The videos and pictures I post are in a flattering light, or in the shade outside, without the sun blasting on my face.”

“I once did a movie where the director told me that in certain lights, I looked like a monster.”

She didn’t provide further detail on what director told her this or what movie she was working on.

Some of Bynes’ most famous roles include “What A Girl Wants”, Easy A” and “Hairspray”.

Bynes has just made a return to Instagram, including showing off her “tattoo removal process” as she had the heart-shaped tattoo on her face taken off.