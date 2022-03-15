Click to share this via email

“America’s Got Talent: Extreme” has crowned its first-ever winner.

Monday’s nail-biting finale saw Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders, who nabbed Terry Crews’s Golden Buzzer, crowned the winners by the show’s “superfans” votes.

The motorcycle act took home $500,000, previously revealing how, with that prize money, they could start their own show.

Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders on “AGT: Extreme”. Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC

“Alfredo has developed all of his skills into superpowers! The master of knives, whips, crossbows, now motorcycles in cages of death!” Crews gushed to People.

“His finale has to be one of the greatest all-time extreme performances the world has ever seen — EVER. He deserves this!”

Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders on “AGT: Extreme”. Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC

The finale saw wheelchair daredevil Aaron Wheelz, who earned Nikki Bella’s Golden Buzzer, come in second place.

Wheelz, who was born with spina bifida, previously explained how he has had 23 surgeries in his life.

Cage Riders’ jaw-dropping finale act consisted of numerous stunts, including a Cage of Death act with four riders despite the cage only being meant for three.

Wheelz, on the other hand, headed up on his ramp again but failed to land his two attempts at a backflip.

“AGT” viewers will recognize “Extreme” winner Silva as being one half of knife-throwing duo Deadly Games in the 11th season of the show. The act returned for “AGT: The Champions” but just failed to make the top 5.