“Bridgerton” star Jonathan Bailey is sharing what it was like filming intimate scenes with co-star Simone Ashley.

Speaking with the Sunday Times, the actor revealed that his main focus while shooting season 2’s sex scene was making sure his co-star was comfortable.

“For a man it is less exposing,” he explained. “I wanted to make sure Simone felt safe as a newcomer on set.”

He said that the show’s sex scenes will still be shot with a “female gaze,” but that the actors had a contract detailing what exactly each of them was willing to do and show onscreen, including “which bit of skin” they would expose and “where” and “how” they would be touched.

“No one goes into a scene quaking, worrying about how it will go — if you are concerned you can talk to them,” Bailey said. “It turns sex scenes into a choreographed dance.”

“Bridgerton” returns for season 2 on March 25.