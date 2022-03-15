Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend a screening of "The Lost City" at the Whitby Hotel on March 14, 2022 in New York City.

Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke made a rare red carpet appearance together on Monday night.

The pair, who tend to keep their relationship private, attended a screening for his latest movie “The Lost City” in New York City.

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend a screening of “The Lost City” at the Whitby Hotel on March 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend a screening of “The Lost City” at the Whitby Hotel on March 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

READ MORE: ‘The Lost City’ Lands Big-Game Spot Featuring Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe & Brad Pitt

Radcliffe and Darke, who are thought to have been dating for around 10 years, have posed together at a few parties in the past, but only seem to have walked one red carpet together, at the 2014 Tony Awards.

The actor’s play “The Cripple of Inishmaan” was up for an honour at the time.

Daniel Radcliffe (R) and Erin Darke attend the American Theatre Wing’s 68th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty)

READ MORE: Daniel Radcliffe On What To Expect From ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Biopic (Exclusive)

The lovebirds met on the set of their 2013 movie “Kill Your Darlings”. Darke has also starred in films such as “Still Alice” and “Delinquent”.

Radcliffe joins stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Brad Pitt in “The Lost City”, which is set to be released on March 25.