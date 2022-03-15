Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jennifer Lopez spends as much time with Ben Affleck as possible.

The actress, who rekindled her romance with former fiancé Affleck last year after splitting from Alex Rodriguez, enjoyed a stroll around Gran Canaria, Spain, on a day off from filming “The Mother”.

READ MORE: Ben Affleck Makes Special Appearance In Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ Ballad Music Video

The lovebirds chatted on a park bench at one point and held hands while on their walk.

Lopez recently returned to the island to continue filming the upcoming thriller after production was interrupted due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the crew earlier this year.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck. Credit: Backgrid

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Her Twins’ Birthday With Touching Videos From Pregnancy And Baby Years

A synopsis for the flick reads, “While fleeing from dangerous assailants, an assassin comes out of hiding to protect her daughter she left earlier in life.”

It also stars Omari Hardwick, Joseph Fiennes, Jesse Garcia, and Gael García Bernal.