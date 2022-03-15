Dolly Parton is a huge fan of Kelly Clarkson’s rendition of “I Will Always Love You” at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Parton chatted to Clarkson on her talk show alongside Run, Rose, Run co-author James Patterson.

As Clarkson pointed out that it was always going to be “terrifying” performing a Parton song in front of the country crooner herself, Parton replied: “I don’t think you have to worry with a voice like yours. I was so honoured…. Nobody can sing like you.

“I was very proud of you and so proud of your rendition of it. It’s great, one of the best ever. Ever ever.”

Clarkson also belted out an incredible cover of Parton’s “Jolene” for the latest “Kellyoke” segment.

The singer was joined by her band Y’all on stage as she performed the much-loved track surrounded by lights.