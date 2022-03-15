One of the best songs in “Encanto” was recorded under some very unusual circumstances.

In an interview with Variety, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” alum Stephanie Beatriz revealed that she was actually in labour while recording the song “Waiting on a Miracle” from the Disney film.

“I didn’t want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn’t want anyone to freak out,” Beatriz recalls, “but I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day. I was like ‘Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!’”

Beatriz gave birth to her first child the next day.

Director Byron Howard confirmed, “We knew she was very, very, very, very ready to have that baby. But she did not tell us she was almost, almost ready.”

Meanwhile, songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda joked that Beatriz was singing “Waiting on a Miracle” while waiting for her own miracle to arrive.

Talking about her role in the film as Mirabel, Beatriz says, “Most of [my roles] I disappear into the character, and in a weird way it’s the same with this because it’s the most ‘like me’ role I’ve ever played, yet I’ve disappeared. It’s not my face, it’s an animated person.”