“How I Met Your Father” fans got a surprise during Monday night’s season 1 finale.

Cobie Smulders’ Robin Scherbatsky made a cameo in the reboot to help Hilary Duff’s Sophie Tompkins figure out her boy troubles, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The duo talked things through at the iconic MacLaren’s Bar, despite Sophie and her friends frequenting a different bar to the original in the new series.

“HIMYF” creators and showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger spoke to EW about Smulders’ return to the set after starring in the original show, which ran from 2005 to 2014.

“We really wanted to let people get to know [Sophie and her friends] as a crew before we started bringing in characters from the original,” Aptaker shared.

“It’s been a really, really interesting balancing act to take something that’s such a huge title and so loved and try to create something that honoured it and has many similarities to it but also stands on its own two feet.”

Berger insisted seeing Smulders return to the show to work alongside director Pam Fryman and some of the original crew was “truly an emotional experience for her and everyone who worked with her.”

“HIMYM” guest stars Kyle MacLachlan, who played the Captain, and his wife Becky (Laura Bell Bundy) also made an appearance in the finale.

The “How I Met Your Mother” finale revealed Robin had got divorced from Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) and had kicked off a reporting career.

“We really wanted to bring someone back in a way that felt organic to our gang and our particular story,” Berger said of the “HIMYF” finale, referencing Sophie struggling with her new romance with Jesse (Christopher Lowell) after he said “I love you” during their first night together.

“We really loved the idea that Sophie is at this crossroads, and she gets to talk to someone that we all saw go through so many romantic chapters and tribulations in her own life. It instinctively felt like these are the two characters who need to meet and need to talk.”

“I think they’re all kind of watching this one curiously, wondering if they’re going to get a phone call,” Aptaker teased of other original cast members possibly returning.

“The door is definitely open to having more of the gang return.”