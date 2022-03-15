Barack Obama is back.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming nature documentary series “Our Great National Parks”, narrated by the former U.S. president.

Netflix describes it as “a breathtaking five-part series executive-produced and narrated by President Barack Obama — who protected more public lands and waters than any other U.S. president in history — that invites viewers to experience nature in the world’s most iconic national parks.

“Spanning five continents, the series brims with wonder, humour, and optimism as each episode tells the story of a national park through the lives of its wildest residents — both big and exceptionally small — and explores our changing relationship with wilderness.”

The series will take viewers to sites around the world, from Monterey Bay, California, to Kenya’s Tsavo National Park, and many more.

Obama co-produced the series through his Higher Ground Productions company.

“Our Great National Parks” premieres April 13.