Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in "Ms. Marvel"- Photo: Courtesy of Marvel Studios.

Ms. Marvel will soon make her Disney+ debut.

Ahead of the miniseries premiere on June 8, the streamer released the trailer and poster for Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel”.

“Ms. Marvel” official poster starring Iman Vellani- Photo: Walt Disney Studios

The clip gives viewers a look at the MCU’s newest superhero as she tries to navigate high school, family, and her emerging superpowers.

The new, original series, introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Kamala feel like an outsider, until she gets “cosmic” superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

Kamala Khan (a.k.a. Ms. Marvel) is portrayed by 19-year-old Canadian actress Iman Vellani.