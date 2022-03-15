Puss In Boots is living every adventure like it’s his last in the new trailer for the upcoming “Shrek” spinoff movie.

The recently released “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” teaser follows the beloved character as he learns he only has one of his nine lives left.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”. Credit: Universal Pictures

A synopsis reads: “Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives.

“But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Soft Paws (Salma Hayek).”

It continues, “In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perro (Harvey Guillén). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears Crime Family, “Big” Jack Horner (John Mulaney), and terrifying bounty hunter, The Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura).”

The all-star cast for the long-awaited followup to the original 2011 flick also includes Olivia Colman, Samson Kayo, and Ray Winstone.

The character of Puss In Boots first appeared in 2004’s “Shrek 2”.

“Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” hits theatres September 23.