When it comes to the Hollywood Chrises, actor Sam Heughan is branching out.

In an interview with InStyle, the star of Global’s “Outlander” was asked who his favourite Hollywood Chris is, but at first he misheard the question.

“Hollywood curse?” he asked.

“Chris,” the interviewer responded, referring to the cadres of actors in the movie industry named Chris, including Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth.

Evidently unaware of the Hollywood Chris meme, Heughan responded, “Christina Aguilera.”

Chris Pratt has joked in the past on Instagram about a friendly competition for Best Chris.