Jesse Williams was getting too comfortable on “Grey’s Anatomy”.

Williams, portraying Dr. Jackson Avery, exited the beloved medical drama in 2021 after a dozen years and 270 episodes. For Williams, it was all about embracing new challenges.

READ MORE: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Devastated As Another Doctor Leaves Grey Sloan

“I knew that as I designed my exit, the next thing I did had to be terrifying,” the actor told the New York Times in a new interview. “I needed to get out of my comfort zone, I needed to go into a very unknown place.”

Williams was eager to move on from a work environment he described as “increasingly safe, protected, [and] insulated.”

READ MORE: Denzel Washington Says ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Incident Was ‘Nothing’

Williams, 41, performed on “Grey’s Anatomy” from 2009 and 2021. He joined the show as a recurring cast member for season 6 before spending the next 10 seasons as a part of the full-time cast.