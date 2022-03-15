Not everyone gets to eat themselves.

On Tuesday night, Marisa Tomei appeared on “The Tonight Show”, and host Jimmy Fallon informed her that there is a deli sandwich named after her, but first they talked about the 30th anniversary of “My Cousin Vinny”.

“When you were filming it, did you have any idea that it would be that big of a hit or that you would win an Oscar?” he asked.

“No,” Tomei laughed. “I was just happy to have a job.”

Asked if she was aware that U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris named it her favourite movie, Tomei said, “That I knew, that part I knew. Many a lawyer have kind of used that line on me.”

Next, Fallon brought up the “Marisa Tomei”, a sandwich made with fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, bread crumbs and mushroom stuffing at “the world-famous Lions deli in Brooklyn.”

Tomei informed the host that she actually doesn’t like mushrooms on a sandwich, so he brought out a Marisa Tomei sandwich — sans mushrooms — for her to sample.