Drew Barrymore spoke about co-parenting in a new interview with Parents magazine.

The actress shares daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, whom she was married to from 2012 to 2016.

Barrymore told the mag when asked what the hardest part of co-parenting was, “You miss them when you’re apart because that wasn’t the plan.”

However, she said of the up side to that: “Both parents get a day off.”

The interview also saw Barrymore reveal which of her movies her kids have already seen: “Ever After: A Cinderella Story” and “50 First Dates”, as well as which flick they won’t be seeing until they’re old enough: “Scream”.

Plus, the “Drew Barrymore Show” host said of a great thing about raising strong women: “I’ve never felt it wasn’t okay to be one.

“We live in a modern world, so it’s a challenge to make sure we don’t overexpose our kids while allowing them autonomy.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on Global.