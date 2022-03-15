Jodie Turner-Smith is honouring her late grandfather.

She took to Instagram on March 15 to share her love for him in the wake of his death. She shared a collection of photos of them just hanging out on the couch and enjoying drinks at a party.

In a final clip, she dressed in a fancy outfit with an ornamental headpiece while her grandfather wore a classy suit. She clinked glasses with him as they enjoyed drinks.

The news of his death seemed recent as the star shared an Instagram Story on March 14 in the middle of travel preparations.

Jodie Turner-Smith – Photo: Instagram/@jodiesmith

“So tired, has not washed face since yesterday. getting on another plane in 9 hours but nearly free of this hair jah bless. cca photo dump coming soon thanx,” she wrote on a photo of herself in a bathrobe while her hair was worked on.

Friends and fans alike offered their condolences on her tribute post, with Lexi Underwood writing, “Sending you sm love ❤️” and Kerry Washington commenting, “Sending you and your family prayers and love 🙏🏾❤️”.