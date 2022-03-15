Dierks Bentley’s daughter can really command the stage.

On Sunday, the country star was performing in Houston, Tex., when he brought out 13-year-old Evie to help him perform a cover of ZZ Top’s classic “Gimme All Your Lovin'”.

“That’s my daughter, Evie, she’s going to help me out on this one, give her a Texas sized welcome,” Bentley told the audience.

Evie came out to cheers from the crowd, singing along with her father to the 1983 single.

Speaking to RODEOHOUSTON before the performance, Bentley and his daughter talked about going on stage to perform together.

“She’s going to get up there and sing with us at the end, we’re thinking about doing one for a legendary Texas rock band,” Bentley said. “So, well keep that a surprise, but, yeah I think we’ll do something together.”

“Yeah, it’s normal, I mean, it still feels different every time, but it’s super fun,” Evie, who has performed with her dad a number of times before, said, before admitting performing in front of more than 70,000 people was “a little nerve-wracking.”