Rose Leslie and Theo James struggle more than your average couple in HBO’s “The Time Traveler’s Wife”.

HBO released a new teaser for the six-episode series on March 15.

In the video, Rose Leslie’s character Claire details her “complicated” relationship with her husband Henry (James) in an interview.

“The bedsheets will go slack, or the shower will keep running, and you realize he’s gone,” she says. “He’s just a pile of clothes.”

The video then shows several scenes of her husband flashing forward and back through time suddenly, at different ages.

“It’s not a superpower, it’s what’s wrong with me,” James says. “I can’t keep hold of a current moment, I just slide off. And I fall back in time.”

“I married a time traveller. It’s complicated,” Leslie adds.

Rose Leslie – Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Theo James – Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Theo James and Rose Leslie – Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO

The series follows Claire as she is left behind due to her husband Henry’s time-traveling abilities. The sudden disappearances put a strain on their marriage as they cope with the situation.

The series is based on the 2003 book of the same name which was adapted in 2009 for a feature film by Focus Features.

HBO’s adaptation includes “Sherlock” and “Doctor Who” director Steven Moffat at the helm as executive-producer.

“This is a story of loss but it’s not a tragedy,” Moffat said in a media release, via E! News. “It’s about a time traveller but it’s not science fiction. Despite Clare and Henry’s time scrambled relationship, this is the tale of a grand, ordinary love—but not necessarily in that order.”

“The Time Traveler’s Wife” is set for release on HBO and HBO Max in May 2022.